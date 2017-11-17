Fire destroys four shops in Batu Pahat

JOHOR BARU: A fire early today destroyed four shops at the intersection of Jalan Tanjung Labuh in Batu Pahat.

The fire started at about 6.30am at a shop selling car accessories and spread quickly to the other adjacent single-storey shops, said Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Fauzi Md Nor.

He said the station sent 17 fire-fighters in two trucks to the location after getting a call at 7.04am.

Quick action by the firefighters prevented the fire from destroying five other shops, but one of them was 70% damaged, he said when contacted.

Mohd Fauzi said the shops were believed to be about 30 years old and the fire spread quickly because the walls separating the shops were of plywood and not concrete.

The cause of the fire and the damage had yet to be ascertained, he said. — Bernama