Flood evacuees in Kedah 930 at 8am Friday

ALOR STAR: The number of flood evacuees in several areas in Kedah rose to 930 as at 8am today compared to 718 last night.

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force officer Capt (PA) Kamalruzamal Kasa said all the 930 people from 250 families were being housed at six evacuation centres in the Kubang Pasu and Kota Star districts.

Giving the breakdown, he said three of the centres were in Jitra, at Dewan Kubur Siam (222 evacuees), Dewan Tokong Cina (50) and Dewan Jitra (202).

In Malau, the number of evacuees at the Kampung Lahar relief centre remained at 130 while at Dewan Kampung Bata there were 278, he said.

A new evacuation centre was opened in Kota Star at 10pm yesterday, at Surau Assyakirin, Kepala Batas, to house 48 people from 13 families, he added. – Bernama