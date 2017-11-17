Former Malaysian football great, Wan Zawawi dies

KUANTAN: Former national football player in the 1970's, Wan Zawawi Wan Yusof, 68, passed away at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here this morning from bleeding in the stomach.

His wife, Wan Jauhariah Wan Hamat, 57, said the midfielder who represented the country in the 1972 Munich Olympic Games drew his last breath at about 2.30am.

"I accompanied my husband from Kota Bharu to Kuantan on Tuesday to visit our daughter before he complained of stomach pain on Wednesday.

"I persuaded him to go for a checkup at the hospital but he refused and yesterday he complained of stomach pain again. We took him to the hospital at 6pm before he died early this morning," she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The former national midfielder leaves behind six children. He was laid to rest at Kampung Tuan Beserah Muslim cemetery at 11am.

Born in Kota Bharu, Wan Zawawi began his career as a footballer in 1966 by representing Kelantan until 1968 before moving to Prisons Department Club (1968-1970) and later joined the Pahang team (1973-1983).

Wan Zawawi also played in several international tournaments such as the 1968

Asian Youth Football Championships; the SEAP Games (1971, 1973 and 1975); the 1970 Bangkok Asian Games and the 1974 Teheran Asian Games. — Bernama