Former receptionist claims trial to providing unlicensed dental service

KUANTAN: A former hotel receptionist pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to illegally providing dental brace fitting services last September.

Arnalin Ibrahim, 23, from Tuaran, Sabah, is accused of committing the offence at a house in Lorong Galing 46, off Jalan Haji Ahmad, here at 12.20 pm on Sept 9.

The charge under Section 27 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 for breaching Section 4 (1) of the same Act provides for a maximum fine of RM300,000, or maximum jail of six years or both, upon conviction.

The accused allegedly advertised her dental service via Instagram and charged between RM500 and RM1,000 for a treatment, before her activities were revealed following complaints of a 'patient' who suffered problems with their dental braces.

The accused who allegedly learned the art of fixing braces via the Internet and from a 'teacher' who was not a doctor from the district, was believed to have been active in the trade for the past two years.

Health Ministry deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin proposed a RM40,000 bail with one surety as the accused had failed to cooperate with the prosecution.

"The accused was supposed to be present in court on Oct 13 but failed to turn up that a warrant of arrest had to be issued. Since then, the accused had been moving house and changing her mobile phone number," she said.

Arnalin appealed for a lesser bail as she claimed she was unemployed, and was only earning a monthly income of RM900 previously and had to support a younger sibling.

Judge Datuk Unaizah Mohd set bail at RM30,000 with one surety and an additional condition that the accused report to the nearest police station at the end of each month.

The court fixed Nov 30 for remention. — Bernama