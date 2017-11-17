Higher Q3 GDP prompts ringgit to close higher

Posted on 17 November 2017 - 06:56pm Last updated on 17 November 2017 - 07:04pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit finished higher against the US dollar today, responding well to Bank Negara Malaysia's announcement that the third quarter Gross Domestic Product grew 6.2%.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.1600/1630 against the US dollar from 4.1750/1780 on Thursday.

A dealer said the rally in the local currency was expected to remain at its current level due to BNM's stance on monetary policy, which might soon see the overnight policy rate being revised.

The ringgit was traded mixed against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0656/0685 from 3.0769/0811 yesterday and the local note strengthened versus the euro to 4.9055/9103 from Thursday's 4.9156/9208.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.5120/5168 from 5.5031/5079 on

Thursday and weakened vis-a-vis the yen to 3.6961/6998 from 3.6872/6908 yesterday. — Bernama