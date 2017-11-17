Johor Sultan grants consent for RTS bridge over Johor Strait

JOHOR BARU: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, has consented to the construction of a 25-metre-high Rapid Transit System (RTS) bridge straight across the Strait of Johor.

The sultan gave the consent during an audience granted to Land Public Transport Commission CEO Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah and several other senior officers at Istana Bukit Pelangi here last Wednesday.

The audience was granted for the submission of three options on the RTS alignment after taking into consideration the proposal Sultan Ibrahim made when SPAD officers had an audience with the ruler on Sept 19.

"The sultan granted consent for a 25-metre-high bridge straight across the Strait of Johor. The alignment adheres to the technical guidelines of the Marine Department of Malaysia that requires a minimum 25-metre air draft (clearance height from water to a vessel's height)," SPAD said in a statement here today.

SPAD said Sultan Ibrahim also emphasised the importance of ensuring traffic dispersal at the Bukit Chagar RTS station and that it would act on the matter.

The statement said SPAD wished to record its highest appreciation to the sultan for his support and consent for the RTS project.

SPAD also wished to record its appreciation to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan for his leadership and guidance in the RTS project, it said.

The construction of the RTS was proposed in May 2010 as an alternative transport for the 80,000 to the 100,000 users of the Johor Causeway daily.

It is expected to facilitate travel for up to 10,000 passengers every hour between the two stations, namely Woodlands in Singapore and Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru. — Bernama