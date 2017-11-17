Let me manage my family's funeral: Swee Bok

GEORGE TOWN: "Give me the chance as husband, father and son to carry out this final responsibility."

This is the wish of Tanjong MCA youth chief Lim Swee Bok to manage the funeral of his wife, two children and mother who perished in a fire at their house in Weld Quay, here, yesterday.

Swee Bok who thanked all parties for their assistance said the funeral expenses of his four deceased family members would be borne by his family as a mark of their last respects.

"I am requesting all parties including the Penang government to give me the chance to carry out this last responsibility. My family and I will undertake all burial costs for my departed family members," he said in a statement in Mandarin.

In an early morning fire, Swee Bok's wife, Chen Yen, 35, their son, Yin Chun, 9, and daughter, Jia Yin, 8, as well as his mother, Lau Sai Poh, 62, were found charred in the house.

Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, through his political secretary Datuk Wong Nai Chee, also extended a contribution to Swee Bok to help lighten his family's burden.

Wong said Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor were saddened by the tragedy.

"I was asked to pay last respects to Swee Bok's deceased family members on behalf of the Prime Minister and to hand over a personal contribution from him to assist the family," he said when visiting Swee Bok with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai to pay their last respects here today.

Earlier, Liow who is MCA president, had requested the Fire and Rescue Department and police to expedite the investigations into the cause of the fire.

Among those present to pay their last respects to Swee Bok's departed family members were MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, its vice-president Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun and state MCA chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng. — Bernama