Malaysia, UAE ink MoU to promote cooperation, consultation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today inked two memorandums of understanding to promote bilateral cooperation and political consultation.

The signing of the MoU on the establishment of a Joint Committee for Cooperation and the MoU on Political Consultation was held at Wisma Putra here.

The memorandums were signed after the meeting between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah Zayed Al Nahyan in conjunction with the latter's official visit to Malaysia.

"The signing of the two MoUs underlined the strong commitment of both sides to promote cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on economic and trade relations," said Wisma Putra in a statement.

It said Sheikh Abdullah and Anifah exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the situation in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah Zayed is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia from yesterday.

He also had called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister's Department and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein at their respective offices here.

"Given the friendly relations between the two countries, the official visit provided an excellent opportunity for both sides to further strengthen bilateral relations and paved the way to explore other possible areas of cooperation," Wisma Putra said.

Malaysia enjoys close and friendly relations with the UAE.

In 2016, the UAE was Malaysia's leading trade partner in the West Asian region, with total trade of RM22.27 billion.

During the period of January to September 2017, total bilateral trade recorded a double-digit growth of 24% to RM19.98 billion from RM16.11 billion for the corresponding period in 2016. — Bernama