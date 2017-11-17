Malaysia, US, enhance cooperation via joint military exercise

SEMPORNA: Malaysia and the United States continue to enhance security cooperation via the Special Warfare Forces (Paskal) of the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Special Operation Forces (Green Beret) of the United States Army.

The bilateral military exercise from Nov 6 to Nov 16 involving more than 20 members of Unit 2 Paskal KD Sri Semporna and 12 members of the Green Beret, focused on maritime security and the terrorist threat.

KD Sri Semporna Commanding Officer Capt Muhammad Rodhi Ariffin said it is the best platform for both sides to share expertise and exchange technical and tactical information for a smooth operation.

"The exercise, the first held in Sabah and the islands in Semporna, is implemented in two phases involving cross training and field training which include close combat, boat handling, demolition and shooting," he said after completing the simulated offensive exercise by Paskal-Green Beret on Pulau Batik yesterday.

'The simulation involved an enemy hideout on the coast of Pulau Batik which came under attack from Paskal and the Green Beret by firing general purpose machine guns and heavy machine guns from rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB) and fast interceptor boats (FIC).

After the assault, two Zodiac inflatable boats carrying 10 members landed on Pulau Batik beach and freed the hostages before blowing up the hideout with explosives.

Rodhi said the 11-day exercise had achieved its objectives and proved the capabilities of the RMN members and assets in a joint operation with a developed country.

Paskal and the Green Beret also participated in the 'Jiwa Murni' project to the benefit of the locals.

"The civilian and military coordination programme also built a special bus stand for Sekolah Kebangsaan Bubul 2," he added. — Bernama