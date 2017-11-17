Malaysian economy grew 6.2% in Q3

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian economy recorded a higher growth of 6.2% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2017.

Growth continued to be driven by domestic demand, particularly private sector spending.

The external sector also contributed positively to growth, as real exports expanded at a faster pace supported by stronger demand from major trading partners.

Bank Negara Malaysia governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim said given the continued strong growth performance in Q3, the Malaysian economy is on track to register stronger growth of 5.2% to 5.7% in 2017.