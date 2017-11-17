Man gets 18 years' jail, 15 strokes of cane for rape

PUTRAJAYA: A 63-year old man was sentenced to 18 years' jail and ordered to be given 15 strokes of the cane by the Special Court For Sexual Crimes Against Children today for raping an underaged girl.

A. Rahman Mohd Jidon, 63, pleaded guilty to five counts of raping the girl, aged 15 years and eight months, in an apartment in Petaling Jaya in August and on Sept 28, this year.

Sessions Court judge Yong Zarida Sazali sentenced A. Rahman to 18 years' jail and three strokes of the cane for each charge and ordered him to serve the jail sentences concurrently from today.

He was charged under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping if convicted.

In mitigation, A. Rahman pleaded for a lesser sentence, saying he was not working and was already old.

Deputy public prosecutor Aimi Syazwani Sarmin asked the court to hand down an appropriate sentence as a lesson to A.Rahman and the public. — Bernama