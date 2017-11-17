Miri to build retaining wall to check erosion at Canada Hill

MIRI: A retaining wall is to be built along the road affected by soil erosion early this week at Bukit Telaga Minyak, popularly known as Canada Hill, the Miri City Council said today.

It said in a statement that additional plastic membranes had been put up at the exposed slope to prevent further erosion after the engineering department of the council conducted an inspection.

The council would arrange to obtain urgent quotations from contractors to build the retaining wall, it said.

In the meantime, the council would continue to assess the situation at the site to ensure the safety of road users, it said.

Canada Hill is home to the iconic oil well named 'The Grand Old Lady', the country's first oil well.

The oil derrick, which serves as a monument to the discovery of oil in 1910, stands on the grounds of the Petroleum Museum. – Bernama