Najib pledges RM3m towards construction of a cardiac centre at Tung Shin Hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today said that the federal government will contribute RM3 million to the Tung Shin Hospital, for the building of a cardiac centre.

Najib said he was impressed with the quality services and treatment that was offered at the hospital at a competitive price compared to other private hospitals.

"There are plans to build a cardiac centre, and RM7 million has already been collected from public donation drives. After thinking it through, I agree to contribute the RM3 million to the hospital on behalf of the federal government. I don't want the funds to be owed to you for too long, it will be released soon. I am very impressed with what i have witnessed here at the hospital, so we must assist," Najib said in his speech after a short walkabout in Tung Shin Hospital.

He praised Tung Shin Hospital and Chinese Maternity Hospital (CMH), and added that given the quality of treatment at an affordable price available to the Malaysian public of all races, the contribution is also meant to sustain and strengthen national unity.

"The roles that these two hospitals play in providing affordable health care to Malaysians indirectly plays a role of shouldering the social responsibility to the Malaysian public. They also lighten the burden of providing quality health care to Malaysians," he said.

For example, this year, the Prime Minister said the government had spent RM24 billion for the health sector, but had only collected RM600 million.

Najib said he was pleased with the development of the hospitals, and facilities for cancer treatment, dialysis treatment, as well as traditional Chinese medicine.

Earlier, Tung Shin president and CMH director Tan Sri Khoo Chai Kaa said in his speech that the cardiac centre is an investment worth RM10 million and is expected to be equipped with the latest equipment for coronary heart diagnosis and treatment.

He also asked if the Prime Minister could waive the outstanding assessment fees from 1996 to 2017 that is owed to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Najib said he would discuss the matter with DBKL if a suitable settlement could be reached.