Najib visits Anwar in HKL

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (2nd L), and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (L), speak to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (2nd R) and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, on Nov 17, 2017. — Pix by Keow Wee Loong

PUTRAJAYA: The family of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have expressed their gratitude for the courtesy visit by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to meet the admitted de-facto Opposition leader.

In a statement by Anwar's only son Muhamad Ihsan, today, he said the premier and his wife had visited his father who is currently recuperating after an operation on his right shoulder.

He said that the shoulder injury his father sustained was caused following an accident while under the custody of the authorities.

"May I take this opportunity to request that our father, Anwar is allowed to recuperate in a medical facility outside of prison and given access to all modalities of physiotherapy until full recovery.

"We want to express our utmost appreciation to the team of surgeons, HKL hospital staff and prison personnel for the treatment and care of my father," he said.

Muhamad Ihsan expressed hope, the manner in which this humanitarian issue has been managed so far, will generate further goodwill on the part of the government, and pleaded an extension to all medical attention necessary for his father.

Earlier, Najib tweeted his visit, stating that he wished for Anwar's speedy recovery.