PAS holds Hajat Prayers at Wisma Tok Guru

KOTA BARU: About 5,000 PAS supporters took part in a Gathering of Gratitude and Premier Hajat (wish) Prayer in the compounds of Wisma Tok Guru in Salor today.

The prayer was led by Nik Rozi Nik Mat, the younger brother of the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, who was Kelantan Mentri Besar and Spiritual Leader, in gratitude over the new ownership of the land on which Wisma Tok Guru stands.

Also taking part in the function was Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, who is also State PAS Commissioner, and other party leaders.

Salor State Assemblyman Datuk Husam Musa today failed in his effort to obtain a High Court injunction to bar the owner of the land siting the building, Mohd Yasin Yusoff from allowing any quarters from holding activities on the land belonging to him. – Bernama