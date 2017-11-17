PM launches GMMF's publications and new website

PUTRAJAYA: Moderates from all countries and religions are called upon to reclaim the agenda for peace and pragmatism in an effort to marginalise extremists, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, today.

"It is not only a part of our tradition, it is a necessity for us in a country with such a diversity of faiths and ethnicity that we understand and appreciate the differences between us, and remember that they are in fact enriching.

"Indeed, they make Malaysia what it is," he said during his speech at the launch of the Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF)'s new website and two publications at the Prime Minister's Office, here, today.

Also present during the event were GMMF executive chairman and CEO Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa, Foreign Affairs Ministry deputy secretary general (Multilateral Affairs) Datuk Ho May Yong, Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations director-general Datuk Mohamad Sadik Kethergany and (Joint Working Group Southern Thai Peace Process facilitator) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zamzamin Hashim.

Stating that moderation is not a soft option, Najib stressed that it is instead something that the people would have to strive to make a part of their lives.

"But this will only be the case if we practise moderation, which includes acceptance, respect and true mutual understanding. This is not always easy for everyone.

"This is why I have championed moderation or wasatiyyah as the path of the best, for moderation is the path of human perfection, an idea that is taught to us by Islam as well as all other religions.

Pointing out the crucial importance of practicing moderation, Najib cited the recent attacks on Marawi City, Phillipines as the deadly effects of extremism.

"Groups allied to Daesh – which itself has brought terrible devastation to large parts of Syria and Iraq, and has inspired appalling attacks around the world.

"We in Malaysia have not been spared the shadow of Daesh's barbarity either. It is only thanks to the heroic efforts of the PDRM that 16 attacks on Malaysian soil have been foiled, including two during the Southeast Asian Games closing ceremony and our National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka.

"It is fortunate the government has introduced a raft of counter-terrorism legislation in the last few years, so we have not found ourselves as some other countries have in the position of not having the appropriate laws to deal with this scourge," he said.

He said that the country can and must also combat this through the promotion of moderation.

"This is not just for us. This is for the younger generations, and for generations to come," he added.

Commending the sterling work the GMMF has done and continues to do, Najib expressed his trust that the new website will bring their work and their mission to even more people, and will encourage more people to join them on the road to peace, co-existence and harmony.

The first publication, titled 'The Movement of Moderates: The Revitalisation of An Ancient Philosophy', is a collection of speeches delivered by Najib worldwide since his maiden speech on the 'Global Movement of Moderates' at the 65th United Nations General Assembly in 2010.

While the second publication titled 'The Movement of Moderates: Building Bridges Breaking Barriers' contains selected speeches and research papers produced by Nasharudin.