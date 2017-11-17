Police on security alert for WIEF in Kuching next week

KUCHING: A total of 1,402 police personnel have started to camp at several spots around the city in preparation for tighter security control for the 13th World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) scheduled to be held from Nov 21-23.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Amer Awal said security and traffic control needed to be stepped up during WIEF as it is an international conference involving many important international figures.

The Sarawak Police are also assisted by other units such as personnel from Bukit Aman, the federal reserve unit, General Operations Force, police air unit as well as the marines to beef up security.

"We have not received any threats on the conference but we are serious about ensuring the event proceed smoothly," he said in a media conference at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here, today.

Amer inspected security at BCCK accompanied by venue commander, ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman, who is also Sarawak Region Five Marine Police commander, before visiting the hotels for the delegates.

Among the leaders attending the conference are Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, heads of government and figures such as Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak. — Bernama