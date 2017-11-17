Pos Malaysia issues second edition of tourist destination stamps

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) will issue the second edition of the "Tourist Destination" stamp series on Nov 21 featuring popular destinations in Pahang, Perak and Terengganu.

Among the well-known tourist spots featured in the stamps are Istana Abu Bakar (Pahang) , Bukit Fraser (Pahang), Menara Condong Teluk Intan (Perak) and Pulau Pangkor (Perak), Masjid Kristal (Terengganu) and Muzium Negeri Terengganu.

Pos Malaysia Stamps and Philately unit head Diyana Lean Abdullah said Pos Malaysia would be issuing 280,000 stamps each representing all three states, priced at 60 sen per piece.

"Besides the three se-tenant stamps, other philatelic products that come with this issuance are 32,000 pieces of first-day covers and 1,800 pieces of folders which are priced at 55 sen and RM6.35 respectively.

"The complete folder set, featuring stamps, envelopes and brochures including a folder is priced at RM49.85," she told a press conference here, today.

A special RM25 student price is available for school students who wish to have a stamp collection.

Diyana urged stamp collectors to open a Standing Order Deposit Account (SODA) as it provides convenience for stamp collectors to purchase the first-day stamp issuance and philatelic products without queuing at post offices on the stamp issue day.

"Stamp collectors can open an account with a minimum deposit of RM50 with a standing order to receive the stamps and philatelic products, so as long as they have enough cash in their SODA accounts," she said.

SODA account holders can top up their account online through Philately Online www.posonline.com.my or through the post officers counters.

"The total purchase price for the products, postage and registration will be deducted from the SODA account. A statement together with the products will be dispatched to the account holder for each new issue released."

Diyana said the public is encouraged to log on to www.pos.com.my or visit the nearest Pos Malaysia outlet or the Stamp Gallery at Pos Malaysia Headquarters, Dayabumi Complex or call 03-2267 2267 ext 2000 or email filateli@pos.com.my. — Bernama