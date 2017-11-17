Postal voting for firefighters on duty during GE14

PUTRAJAYA: Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel who will be on duty during the 14th General Election (GE14) are allowed to cast their votes by post.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Nor Ibrahim said the gazette that allowed postal voting for JBPM personnel on duty was issued on Oct 23 last year.

"The permission to vote by post is for JBPM officers and personnel only and does not cover the spouse. This is a good development that gives JBPM personnel the opportunity to carry out their responsibilities to the country," he told reporters after the monthly assembly at BPM headquarters, here today.

Wan Mohd Nor said JBPM would freeze employees' leave days for one week prior and after the general election as it would require critical monitoring and observation especially in terms of security.

Asked about JBPM's preparedness to face the floods, Wan Mohd Nor said JBPM currently on standby and have issued a directive on Nov 1 Nov to all fire stations and state headquarters to make initial arrangements.

The preparation includes the personnel involved, equipment, procedures and disaster management meetings at various levels, he said. — Bernama