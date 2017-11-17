- Local
Thunderstorms forecast for several states
Posted on 17 November 2017 - 08:03pm
Last updated on 17 November 2017 - 09:16pm
KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds in several districts in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak up to the early evening today.
It said in a statement that the districts to be affected included Yan, Kuala Muda, Kulim, Baling, Pendang, Kota Setar and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tenom, Keningau, Tambunan, Kudat and Labuan in Sabah and Raub and Temerloh in Pahang.
"A similar situation was expected to occur in Bintulu, Mukah, Dalat and Sibu in Sarawak," it added. — Bernama