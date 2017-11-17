Trader fined RM10,000 for using uncertified communications equipment

Posted on 17 November 2017 - 03:27pm Last updated on 17 November 2017 - 03:40pm

SEREMBAN: A trader was today fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using uncertified communications equipment.

The accused, Chook Soon Hup, 38, had pleaded guilty to the charge read to him before judge Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Puzi.

According to the charge sheet, Chook was accused of using uncertified communications equipment, namely a digital satellite receiver (decoder), a parabola antenna and three units of Smartsat LNB.

He was charged with committing the offence at his house in Taman Sentosa, Port Dickson at 12.30pm on Sept 3, 2015.

As such, Chook had violated the Communications and Multimedia Regulations (Technical Standards) 2000, read together with Regulation 16(1) (b) of the regulations while the offence is punishable under Regulation 37 of the same regulations.

The regulations provide for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a jail term of not more six months or both.

Ahmad Fairuz later fined Chook RM10,000 in default two months' jail.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission's prosecution officer Norhani Mohamad Adzhar while the accused was not represented. — Bernama