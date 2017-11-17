Woman cheats death as car plunges into ravine

SEREMBAN: A woman escaped death when the Toyota Vios car she was driving skidded and plunged into a metre-deep ravine near the Linggi Health Clinic in Port Dickson today.

Telok Kemang Fire and Rescue Station operations officer, Nor Azmi Abd Ghani said the victim, in her 30's, only suffered minor injuries in the 1.50 pm incident.

"She had already been rescued by passers-by when firemen arrived at the scene. However, the firemen took the precautionary measure of removing the battery of the car to prevent the vehicle from catching fire.

"The car might have been skidded before it crashed into an electric pole and plunged into the ravine. The incident occurred at a bend and the road condition was dry," he told Bernama, here.

Nor Azmi said the woman was taken to Port Dickson Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama