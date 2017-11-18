2,500 join Jantungku, Kesihatanku Run in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 2,500 people from all walks of life participated in the Jantungku, Kesihatanku Run in Taman Cabaran, Presint 5, here today.

The inaugural run organised by the Malaysian Occupational Safety and Health Practitioners Association (MOSHPA) is to foster awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle to the heart's health.

Participants of the five-kilometre run were flagged-off by the prime minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. Also present was MOSPHA president Datuk Kanagaraja Raman.

Kanagaraja said the run was aimed at enlightening the people about the importance of maintaining health through recreational activities while keeping the heart healthy.

"Running can help promote blood circulation in one's body. Hopefully, this programme will educate society on healthy heart management and treatment of heart patients.

"Today's programme include free health screening and eye check, blood donation, exhibition and sale of healthcare products," he added.

MOSHPA obtained approval from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) whereby security officers who join would receive five points under the Continuing Education Programme (CEP).

The programme received sponsorship worth RM70,000 from various parties including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian Health Promotion Board (MySihat), UDA Holdings Bhd and Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF). — Bernama