First All-New Myvi delivered to PNB chairman on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The All-New Perodua Myvi, which made its debut on Nov 16, was delivered to the first customer, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Group Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, on Friday.

Receiving total bookings of 6,000 units as of 8pm on Nov 17, the All-New Perodua Myvi began deliveries as early as 8am on the same day, said Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) in a statement.

The most preferred compact car company in Malaysia opened the order books for the model on Nov 9.

Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk (Dr) Aminar Rashid Salleh said the company remained committed to maximise delivery of the car to ensure that the All-New Perodua Myvi was delivered speedily to the respective owners.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahid said he was truly honoured to be the first customer to make the booking and to receive the first delivery of the car on Friday.

"PNB is indeed proud of our investee company Perodua's achievements. They truly deserve the national car company's status. Congratulations to the team at Perodua," he said.

The first-generation Perodua Myvi was introduced in 2005 and over a million units were produced between 2005 and 2017, making it the most popular Perodua model in history.

Perodua has produced more than 3.2 million vehicles since August 1994. — Bernama