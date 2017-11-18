Immigration tightens border security to prevent murder suspect fleeing

KOTA BARU: The Immigration Department has tightened checks at the country's borders to help the police trace a suspect in the murder of three members of a family here, on Wednesday.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the department had received detailed information on the suspect from the police.

"In this kind of case (murder) we will most certainly tighten security control at the country's border so that criminals cannot escape from the authorities," he told reporters after officiating the 2017 Immigration Director-General's Futsal Cup tournament here, today, which was participated by 45 teams.

In the incident on Wednesday, Kha Eng Ni, 42, his wife, Chua Joo Seok, 43, and their son, Kha Zee Hanz, 13, were killed at a house used as a store for household appliances in Taman Bahagia, Wakaf Mek Zainab, here.

The police are currently looking for a man known as Sharat a/l Eh Wang @ Pot, 31, who worked with victims, to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, Mustafar also launched the 'Squad Bah' (flood squad) in preparation for the monsoon season this year.

"This proactive squad has been created to address the flood disaster, and to safeguard the welfare of the officers and members of the department," he said. — Bernama