Johor wants RTS project expedited after getting Johor Sultan's consent

JOHOR BARU: The state government wants the Rapid Transit System (RTS) which connects Woodlands in Singapore to Bukit Chagar here to commence quickly after its alignment and design have received the consent of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Johor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the consent by the sultan should be the basis for the two countries, Malaysia and Singapore to discuss the project.

"We welcome the development. When there is certainty on the alignment and design, it should be the basis for the two countries to discuss.

"The state government wants the RTS project to be implemented quickly as it could help reduce congestion at the causeway.

"I understand once it is ready, RTS would be able to transport several thousand passengers. So Johor Baru really needs it," he said.

He was commenting on the statement by Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) yesterday, which said Sultan Ibrahim had granted consent to the construction of a 25-metre high bridge straight across the Johor Straits for the RTS between Woodlands and Bukit Chagar.

SPAD said the Sultan gave the consent when he granted an audience to SPAD chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah and senior officers at Istana Bukit Pelangi here on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Sultan was reported to have objected to a curved RTS track design as the bridge may achieve a height of 30 metres at its mid-span.

Therefore, the Sultan wanted the design to be reviewed and to take into consideration a straight alignment.

The RTS project was proposed in May 2010 as an alternative to Johor Causeway users who numbered between 80,000 to 100,000 every day.

When completed, RTS would be able to transport up to 10,000 passengers per hour between the stations in Woodlands and Bukit Chagar. — Bernama