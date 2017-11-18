MACC to request mutual legal assistance from UK over Felda's hotel purchase in London

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will request for mutual legal assistance from the United Kingdom to facilitate its investigation on the hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) in London.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said an application to that effect would be made through the Attorney-General's Chambers.

"We have been in communication and will apply for mutual legal assistance from the United Kingdom to obtain the necessary evidence to complete investigation on the matter," he said, adding that investigation on the case was in the final stage.

He was met by reporters at a anti-corruption and power abuse programme, "Perhimpunan Mahasiswa Anak Muda Memerangi Rasuah dan Salah Guna Kuasa (Pemarah) Borneo 3.0 " at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) here today.

On the list of ministries with the highest number of complaints on corruption and power abuse, Dzulkifli said he would discuss the matter with the Chief Secretary to the Government before taking the next course of action. — Bernama