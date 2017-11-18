Media plays important role in reporting country's development efforts: Musa

KOTA KINABALU: The media plays an important role in reporting about all development efforts implemented in the country, as well as encouraging potential investors to put their confidence in Malaysia.

Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said another important role the media played was as a mediator between the government and the people.

"Media can influence people's thinking and change the social and political landscape of a country, hence, media practitioners should be more accountable to ensure their reports are accurate," he said at the Kinabalu Shell Journalism Awards presentation ceremony here tonight.

The award programme involved three parties, namely the Sabah state government, Shell Malaysia and the Sabah Journalists Association (SJA).

Musa said the state government applauded Shell Malaysia for its support in giving out recognition to those who performed well in carrying out their journalism duties in the state. - Bernama