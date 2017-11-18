Najib launches sixth work package of Pan Borneo Highway

PUTATAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today launched the sixth work package of the Pan Borneo Highway project covering a stretch of 19.6 kilometres from Putatan to Inanam.

He said the package cost RM900 million.

"Five work packages have been offered and construction was going on, at a cost of RM1.7 billion. With the launch of the sixth package, the government has spent RM2.6 billion so far," he said at the launch here.

Najib said the highway project offered 35 packages in all. Twelve of the packages were in the tender evaluation process, including two which were awaiting approval from the Finance Ministry, while 17 more were expected to be offered in the first quarter of next year.

He said the highway would have a huge impact on the development of Sabah and Sarawak for it would facilitate logistics, especially in boosting the economy of the two states.

Najib said the highway project was the outcome of the political will of the Barisan Nasional government to ensure achievement of the vision to better develop the country.

He also said that the close relationship between the federal and the state governments was important in ensuring that the people's mandate was gainfully utilised and not wasted.

The Prime Minister said the government was committed to ensuring that the development of the country was inclusive and no one was left behind.

"As the prime minister, I have to make sure that there is a balance between the states in the peninsula and Sabah and Sarawak.

"If there is a gap and Sabah and Sarawak are still lagging (in development), it is my responsibility to bridge that divide," he said. — Bernama