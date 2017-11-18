Najib pays tribute to outgoing PBS president Pairin

PENAMPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today expressed his appreciation to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan for his "huge contribution" to the Barisan Nasional struggle to develop Sabah and the country.

Najib, who is also BN chairman, said Pairin struggled not only for the Kadazandusun community but also for all the people of Sabah and the country.

"Today, as we rejoice there is also sadness because this annual delegates conference is the last for this great leader of PBS. This is his last assembly as president of PBS. On behalf of the BN and in my personal capacity, I express my highest appreciation to Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, the 'Huguan Siou' to the Kadazandusun community, for his huge contribution to our joint struggle," he said.

Najib conveyed his appreciation in closing his speech at the opening of the 32nd PBS annual delegates conference at the Hongkod Koisaan KDCA Hall here. Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman; PBS deputy president and Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and leaders of other BN component parties.

The Prime Minister said he hoped that the spirit of Pairin's struggle would continue to remain in the members of PBS and the BN.

Najib said he was convinced Dr Maximus had the capability to continue with Pairin's struggle and hoped that PBS members would extend their support to Dr Maximus. — Bernama