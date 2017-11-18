Najib showed magnanimity in visiting Anwar in hospital - Mustapa

TUMPAT: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak showed his magnanimity and rose above politics when he visited PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recuperating in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital after surgery, said Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said Najib, who is Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman, gave priority to goodwill and Islamic fraternity in visiting a political adversary.

Najib and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, yesterday visited Anwar who was with his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the PKR president. Anwar had undergone arthroscopic surgery last Sunday on his right shoulder which he injured in a road accident on Sept 22 while being driven from Kuala Lumpur Hospital to Sungai Buloh Prison following treatment.

Mustapa said Najib had also visited Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang while the PAS president was under treatment at the National Heart Institute.

"This is politics of maturity which we practise despite differences in political ideology. Goodwill remains," he said to reporters after launching a language promotion programme in conjunction with the Kelantan-level National Language Month 2017 at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Beluru here.

Mustapa, who is International Trade and Industry Minister, said the politics of maturity was also evident when Najib and Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob worked together to solve the people's problems during the massive floods of 2014. — Bernama