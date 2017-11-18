Over 40,000 youths join Malaysian United Run 2017

SEPANG: The Malaysian United Run 2017 (MUR2017) made the record books as over 40,000 youths from 60 universities and colleges nationwide participated in the charity event at Sepang International Circuit (SIC), here today.

The programme, organised by Institut Onn Ja'afar (IOJ), was recognised by Brand Laureate as the Largest Participation of Youths in a Run.

IOJ patron Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said MUR2017 was an event to be proud of as it managed to gather participants from various races and background.

"This is a good sign for the country as we can see the people's unity via such an event. It is a strength for our nation."I'm proud and satisfied with this edition of MUR as it is not easy to gather people as many as this," he told a press conference after taking part in the five-kilometre run here.

Earlier, Hishammuddin, who is also Defence Minister, handed over RM250,000 which was raised by IOJ to 50 underprivileged children and hopes that more such programmes would be organised in the future.

"We should share the responsibility and trust to champion and take care the welfare of the underprivileged people in the country despite having different beliefs, cultures and colours."

MUR also made it into the Malaysia Book of Records as the Largest Participation of College Students in Volunteerism Campaign Run in 2015. — Bernama