PDRM announces transfer of three senior officers

Posted on 17 November 2017 - 09:46pm Last updated on 18 November 2017 - 10:18am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of three of its senior officers, effective this Dec 18.

Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (PDRM Corporate Communications) head SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the transfer involved Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) (Planning/Strategic) deputy head ACP Ashari Abd Ghani, who would be appointed as Assistant Director of Integrated Collaboration, Community Policing, Bukit Aman.

"His place will be taken over by Supt Mohd Ariff Md Hanuddin, who is previously the Kuala Lumpur JPJKK Land Operation Staff Officer, with the rank of acting ACP," she said in a statement here today.

The statement also stated the appointment of E2D Staff Officer, Special Branch, Bukit Aman, ACP Shazeli Kahar as the new Batu Gajah District Police chief. — Bernama