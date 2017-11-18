- Local
PKR willing to 'give seats' to PPBM, Amanah - Azmin
Posted on 17 November 2017 - 09:46pm
Last updated on 18 November 2017 - 08:42am
IPOH: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is willing to 'give its seats' to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) in the 14th General Election (GE14).
Its deputy president, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali declined to disclose the number of seats to be 'given', and instead left it to leaders of the two parties to make the announcement.
"When PKR was set up in 1999, we were given seats contested by the DAP and PAS. So its time to help new parties such as PPBM and Amanah," he told reporters after a 'kenduri rakyat' in conjunction with the 'Jelajah Keadilan Peduli Rakyat' programme, here today.
Asked about the number of seats to be contested by PKR in GE14, Azmin said it was too early for his party to announce the matter. — Bernama