Police cripple hit-and-rob gang

PETALING JAYA: Police believe they have busted a hit-and-rob gang responsible for at least 10 cases of car hijacking and robbery here, involving losses of approximately RM220,000, with the arrest of seven suspects last Sunday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said five of the men were detained in Subang Jaya and Perak following the arrest of their two accomplices in Damansara Perdana the same day.

"Their modus operandi was to hit the victim's car from behind before robbing and driving off with the stolen vehicle. In fact, the same vehicle was later used to rob their next victims," he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Zani said initial investigations revealed that all the suspects, in their 20s to 30s, were also active in robberies in Negeri Sembilan and Johor.

"They are being remanded until next Wednesday to facilitate investigations," he said, adding that police were still closing in on three other suspects.

Mohd Zani also advised members of the public to drive straight to the nearest police or petrol station should their car was being hit from behind. — Bernama