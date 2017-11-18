Police nab 22 drug addicts in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: Police detained 22 men while they were allegedly high on drugs in Kampung Permatang Tok Jaya, Sungai Dua, near here today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said the suspects, aged between 22 and 60, most with criminal records, were picked up at the drug den in an operation conducted from 5 am.

"Police seized heroin weighing 23.9g worth RM575 from nine of the men. We believe three of them were drug pushers in the area," he said here today.

Meanwhile, police also detained two drug peddlers in Penaga and Sungai Puyu on the same day and seized drugs valued at RM31,100.

Noorzainy said in the 4pm operation, police picked up a 53-year-old man in Penaga and seized 1,089g of heroin and 0.6g of syabu before detaining his accomplice, aged 46, in Sungai Puyu and seized 160g of heroin.

"The first man had 12 criminal records while the other had three. They also tested positive for drugs," he said, adding that both suspects were being remanded for seven days to facilitate the investigation. – Bernama