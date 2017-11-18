Public screenings help improve health – Subramaniam

SEGAMAT: The Health Ministry has taken the pro-active step of conducting health screenings at the grassroots level to improve the health of the people in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam said through these activities which are conducted away from the health centres, the ministry can get closer to the public and offer better health services to all.

"In this way, we can better control non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and others through health checks, as well as increase public awareness about healthy living," he told reporters after launching a Health Camp at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gemereh near here today.

If uncontrolled, these diseases would have a big impact on the people's health and the national health system.

Subramaniam said the measures taken by the ministry were a major transformation which expanded the concept of health through screenings conducted away from the clinics or hospitals.

"Health measures should not be concentrated at the health centres but should be expanded in order to have better interaction with the public," he said.

Subramaniam said the ministry had also introduced the Healthy Plate concept for balanced healthy eating.

"Through this concept, the public can practise a healthy lifestyle by consuming food according to the specified proportions on the plate, which is 50% vegetables and fruits, 25% healthy carbohydrates (rice or noodles) and 25% protein (like meat or chicken)," he said.

He also advised the public to reduce their sugar intake by consuming drinks which have less or no sugar such as plain water and tea, in order to remain healthy. — Bernama