Rapid KL detects abuse of MyRapid Concession Card

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid KL has detected the abuse of the MyRapid Concession Card among its commuters and warned to blacklist them should they continue to cheat the system.

"We found that there are students being manipulated by their family members to apply for students concession card but (later) being used by the family members to commute to work," said Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman in a statement here today.

He also said 81 concession cards comprising 48 for students, 31 (senior citizens) and two (disabled) were seized in an operation to detect the abuse of such cards during the first two days of the operation from last Wednesday.

"The Rapid KL monitoring team will step up the operation until nobody dares to flout the law," said Zohari.

The non-transferable cards offer a 50% discount for the disabled, students and senior citizens to enjoy the company's rail and buses services. – Bernama