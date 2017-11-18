RMAF Hercules C130 aircraft makes belly landing in Labuan

LABUAN: A Hercules C130 transport aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force made a successful belly landing at the airport here after experiencing a landing gear fault, the RMAF said in a statement.

The aircraft made the emergency landing at 5.15pm after circling for six hours to burn off fuel, it said, adding that the pilot and crew were unhurt.

The statement did not say what the aircraft was transporting or where it had come from.

Labuan airport has been closed indefinitely.

Airport manager Ahmad Fikri Samsudi told Bernama that 11 flights to and from Kota Kinabalu, Miri and Kuala Lumpur had been cancelled since 2pm. — Bernama