S'gor police cripple three NPS drug-trafficking syndicates

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police have crippled three syndicates trafficking various drugs including new psychoactive substances (NPS) with the arrest of 10 individuals, involving a total seizure of almost RM1 million.

Its Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy chief, Supt R. Sundralingam, said the suspects were picked up in three raids, namely Subang Jaya on last Sunday, Balakong in Kajang (Monday) and Section 13 here (early today).

Police seized 61 packets of NPS worth approximately RM117,000 during the raid on a rented single-storey house in Balakong where five people, aged 18 and 25, including a 17-year-old girl were detained, he told a press conference here today.

Sundralingam said the syndicate had also turned to social media as its modus operandi for trafficking the synthetic drugs as customers could only place their orders via that platform.

He also said NPS powder was inserted into beverage sachets to fool the authorities as the drug had been targeted for distribution at entertainment premises due to its more extreme 'high' effects.

"The syndicate had been targeting those with higher status and as the price for one sachet weighing only 15g can fetch up to RM300. The 'drink' will be fixed upon receiving a special order from customers at the entertainment outlets.

"Police are investigating the source of the drugs … We do not rule out the possibility that the drugs are being processed here (in the country). However, the original ingredients could have been brought in from outside the country," he said.

Sundralingam said an initial investigation revealed that the teenage girl was believed to be the girlfriend to one of the suspects.

In the raid in Subang Jaya, he said police detained two unemployed men, aged 38 and 47, near a leading shopping mall about 1.30 pm after they found 8.2kg of syabu and 900gm of heroin in the car they were travelling in.

The drugs, valued at RM600,000, were believed to be distributed in the local market, Sundralingam said.

As for the third case in Section 13 here, he said three men, aged between 35 and 40, were picked up at 2am while allegedly waiting for their customers.

The trio were found attempting to traffic two kilogrammes of ganja (marijuana) worth RM6,000 but police managed to bust their activity following a public tip-off, Sundralingam said.

All the suspects were being remanded until Sunday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. – Bernama