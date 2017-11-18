Taman Desa residents file report with MACC to look into sale of land

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Taman Desa have filed a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, to look into the transfer of a City Hall land – which was meant for public amenities – to a private developer to build a high-density condominium.

The residents were shocked when they learnt that the 0.5ha land was hoarded up less than one-foot distance from the perimeter fence of the high-end residential community, Armada Villa.

Taman Desa resident M. Gunasekar said the land was previously a public playground, and a search on the land title revealed that the plot was initially meant for "library and public park".

Gunasekar said 31 residents had signed an objection against the project, which was submitted to City Hall's Town Planning Department.

"Before we submitted the objection, the management council had written a letter to the department head ... and he had assured to get back to us with explanation within two days.

"He never got back to us, and its been almost a month now," he told a press conference held to object the development at Armada Villa Clubhouse today.

Gunasekar said the residents had even requested for a dialogue session to be held with DBKL.

He added, a letter was also been sent to Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Loga Bala Mohan, but the residents haven't received any response.

Gunasekar said that residents were now asking the relevant authorities to investigate the selling of land to the developer.

"We believe there was foul play involved in the selling of the land," he added.

The condominium was part of the 13 known projects to be build in Taman Desa, which the residents had previously objected, deeming it as unsustainable development.

The residents were concerned of the increased of population in the already congested area which was not served with reliable public transportation system.