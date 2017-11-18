Zahid visits Anwar at KL Hospital

Posted on 18 November 2017 - 09:39pm Last updated on 18 November 2017 - 09:48pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today visited PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is recuperating from surgery at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

"Just visited Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who had undergone surgery on the right shoulder at HKL recently. Hoping for his quick recovery," Ahmad Zahid posted on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Deputy Prime Minister also uploaded a photograph of himself and his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, taken during the visit.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, visited Anwar at the hospital.

Anwar had undergone arthroscopic surgery last Sunday on his right shoulder which he injured in a road accident on Sept 22 while being driven from Kuala Lumpur Hospital to Sungai Buloh Prison following treatment. — Bernama