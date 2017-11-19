500 units under PPR to be built in Bagan Datuk

BAGAN DATUK: Some 500 units under the People's Housing Programme (PPR) will be built in the Bagan Datuk district to assist the low-income group and needy to own a house.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the project, to be located at the Bagan Datuk Water City, was expected to start next month.

He said the PPR Bagan Datuk was one of the components of the Bagan Datuk Water City integrated development undertaken by the Perak State Development Corporation and would be monitored by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

"This is a high-impact project and until February this year, the state government had received 933 applications for affordable and low-cost homes for Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Manjung."

He said this when met by reporters at the Love Malaysia National Blue Ocean Strategy Fiesta at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hutan Melintang, here, today which was officiated by the deputy prime minister, who is also the MP for Bagan Datuk.

Noh said the project, with a modern concept comprising single-storey terrace houses of 65.24 sq metres in size each, was expected to be completed within 36 months.

This area will have various facilities like two shop lots, a surau for a congregation of 200 people, and a kindergarten with three rooms, with 25 pupils to a room.

On another development, Noh said some states had still not made it compulsory for each newly built house to be installed with a fire-fighting device.

He said the directive issued by the local authorities had yet to apply the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984 to ensure acceptance of the fire-prevention measure. — Bernama