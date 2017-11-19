Beluran Umno Youth's free tution programme benefits 93 students

BELURAN: The HELP Tuition programme carried out by Beluran UMNO at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beluran II has benefited 93 students in their preparation for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

The programme, an initiative by Beluran UMNO Youth's Urban and Housing Affairs Bureau (Help), provided free tuition in Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics, and History for the students since last October, with the classes conducted by teachers at the school.

Beluran UMNO Youth chief Samad Jambri said the programme was carried out at a cost of RM15,000 with the funds provided by the Mara Education Foundation.

"It was aimed at helping students, especially from the middle and low income families, to obtain good results in SPM," Samad told Bernama.

The free tuition programme has been carried out by the UMNO Youth movement through its Urban and Housing Affairs Bureau (Help) since 2014 in 145 parliamentary constituencies.

Meanwhile, coordinating teacher for the programme, Murni Ibrahim viewed the programme as very helpful and one that had positive impact on the school and students.

Murni, who is also SMK Beluran II teacher responsible for mentoring and counseling, hoped the programme, which also provided motivational workshops and free stationary sets for the students, would continue to be carried out next year.

One of the students, Nurul Izzati Dislin said through the tuition classes, students were told of the techniques of answering questions and the motivational talks gave them the encouragement to do their best. — Bernama