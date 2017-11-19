Caltex programme support enhancement of STEM education

CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which carries the retail brand Caltex, successfully completed its annual Caltex Fuel Your School programme (Caltex FYS) in partnership with MyKasih Foundation, as it continues to support the government’s efforts in enhancing the learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). In its sixth year now, the programmehas benefited over 20,000 students in Perak schools, where the initiative partners with local communities, governments and non-profit groups to expand learning opportunities and support the development of the social and economic vitality of these communities.

“The Caltex Fuel Your School programme is part of Chevron’s global “Energy for Learning Initiative”, where we believe in engaging with the local community where we operate in to create positive impactful outreach programmes to give back to the community. Through this programme, we are committed in supporting teachers and students to ensure public schools get equal opportunity of quality education via enhanced learning materials and resources,” said Chevron Malaysia Limited’s policy, government and public affairs manager, Mokhtar Ali Ismail.

“I would like to thank our partner, MyKasih Foundation and everyone’s commendable efforts for making this year’s Caltex FYS a success. More importantly, we managed to benefit students and teachers in the state of Perak, and we hope for this to continue on.”

This year, out of the 48 classroom projects funded to schools in Perak, Sekolah Kebangsaan Methodist Ayer Tawar struck the most wins.

Caltex FYS is an approach to deliver inspiring classroom sessions for students to further promote the learning of STEM subjects. Public school teachers in Perak were encouraged to submit creative classroom project proposals, requesting for learning materials, equipment and resources of up to RM5,000 per project.

“When you incorporate technology into classroom instruction, students are going to have fun. As a teacher, I believe to always motivate, encourage and enthuse my students so they can excel. The Caltex Fuel Your School programme enabled me to enhance the learning materials and resources and I am thankful for this opportunity,” expressed Romizal Amir Rosli, a teacher from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Setia, Teluk Intan, who was granted a special award for his outstanding project called the “Green Screen Classroom”.

Throughout September, Caltex contributed RM2 for every purchase of RON95 or RON97 using the Caltex Journey Card at participating Caltex service stations in Perak. A total sum of RM225,000 worth of funds were generated and used to fund eligible classroom projects in high-need schools in the form of learning materials for STEM subjects.

From the RM225,000 funds raised, RM10,000 was awarded to 13 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz, Teluk Intan under the MyKasih “Love My School” student bursary programme. Through this, daily school meals and learning materials for students will be supported for one year in 2018.

“We are honoured to work with Caltex for the sixth consecutive year as we continue to make a long-term commitment and empower the teachers and students we assist through the Caltex Fuel Your School programme. Together with our foundation and Caltex, we aim to establish loving and caring communities. A big thank you to all parties for making this year’s programme yet another success,” said MyKasih Foundation trustee, Siti Khairon Shariff, who was present at the closing ceremony of the Caltex FYS programme

MyKasih Foundation has been working hand-in-hand with Chevron Malaysia to determine classroom projects that deserve to be funded through the Caltex FYS. MyKasih also guides teachers to frame classroom project proposals towards STEM subjects.

Since its inception in Malaysia in 2012, Caltex Fuel Your School has funded 284 classroom projects in 150 schools from nine states and benefited over 90,000 students collectively. Caltex Fuel Your School is part of Chevron's global “Energy for Learning Initiative” which partners with local communities, governments and non-profit groups to expand learning opportunities and support the social and economic development of these communities. Fuel Your School has also made a positive impact across the globe in countries such as the US, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.