Cops on the hunt for two suspects following murder of foreign national

KLANG: Police are hunting down two suspects who are believed to have murdered a male foreigner, in his 20s, before wrapping him in blankets and attempting to dispose the body.

North Klang district police chief ACP Mazelan Paijan (pix) said police received a call from a witness around 2am on Sunday claiming to have witnessed two men dragging the body along Jalan Kasban in Meru to their motorcycle.

"We believe the suspects were carrying the body on their bike, attempting to dispose of it somewhere else, but it might have fallen off.

"When they were dragging the body back to their motorcycle, the witness happened to ride past on his bike. So they might have just left the body there to make a run," he told a press conference, here, yesterday.

Mazelan said the witness also claimed that the suspects had machetes (parang) with them, forcing him to ride away, before coming back a while later with four friends where they found the blanket-covered body on the road.

The victim had stab and slash wounds on his chest, stomach, back and wrist, as well as scratch marks on his head, from being dragged on the road, Mazelan added.

He said the victim did not have any identification on him, but is believed to be a foreigner through his looks, and the absence of a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine mark.

"We have not confirmed the cause of death yet. We'll have to wait for the post mortem report from the hospital," he said, adding that the body was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital today morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.