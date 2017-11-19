Govt targets 1,000 participants under MyLesen GDL programme: Liow

BENTONG: The government is targeting to attract about 1,000 participants under its MyLesen Goods Driving Licence (GDL) programme, which is a cooperation between the Road Transport Department (RTD) and Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Apart from giving discounts on lorry and bus driving licences, Liow said the MyLesen GDL programme also played an important role in overcoming the shortage of lorry and bus drivers among locals in the country.

"Through MyLesen GDL, the price of owning a lorry and bus driving licence is subsidised because we want to train more drivers from among locals at a special price. The programme will be continued until we achieve the desired target.

"If it costs about RM3,888 to obtain a lorry and bus licence, the price offered is RM1,600 because it is subsidised by the government as we want to use the skills of locals and I hope it will be well received," he said.

Liow was speaking at a media conference after closing the 2017 One Community One RTD special programme at Benus Sport Complex here today, which was also attended by RTD director-general Datuk Shahruddin Khalid. — Bernama