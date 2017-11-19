Housing developers must identify customer needs to avoid unsold units: Idris

MALACCA: Property developers and related parties must study and identify customers' needs and requirements to avoid losses when their property projects have not been fully sold, said Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Citing an example, he said the state government had taken an initiative by setting the price for affordable housing in the state at not more than RM180,000 per unit for a house with minimum built-up of 1,000 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

"Even though there are developers who were initially angry when I made the proposal to reduce the number of high-end houses in Malacca, I continue to encourage the construction of affordable housing which showed positive impact, with demand over supply on the day of launch," he said today.

Idris, who was the former Chairman of Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd, said this to reporters after officiating the state level "Jelajah Milenia 2017" at Universiti Teknologi Mara here.

Some 1,200 participants took part in the event.

According to reports, the Johor state government is studying the factors that contribute to the large number of unsold houses in the state.

Its Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the problem could be due to the federal government's policy in 2015 which allowed foreigners to only buy houses priced at RM1 million and above.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the launch, Idris stressed that the young generation played an important role in determining the direction of the country.

"Towards this end, the youth community categorised as millennials must be proactive to ensure that they are involved as generators or movers in the country's mainstream development," he said. — Bernama