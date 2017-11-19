Jalan Medang Tanduk in Bukit Bandaraya closed due to landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Jalan Medang Tanduk in Bukit Bandaraya, Bangsar will be closed until further announcement due to a landslide after a hillslope retaining wall collapsed at 11.40pm today.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a report was received about the incident at 11.40pm.

"The situation is dangerous due to earth movement and stones falling. Furthermore, there is construction work going on in the area involving a condominium project on top of the hill. There was, however, no casualties," said the department in a statement, here today.

He said the department had informed residents at several housing estates situated around the location of the road closure.

Several agencies including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Emergency Unit, Police, Fire, and Rescue Department have been placed on alert to monitor the situation in the area. – Bernama