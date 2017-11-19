Joan Smalls lends supermodel status to new W Hotels fashion collection

FASHION fans can now emulate Joan Smalls' style, thanks to a new capsule collection the supermodel has inspired for W Hotels.

Titled the 'Off Duty' closet, the 25-piece series is inspired by the Puerto Rican fashion star's own wardrobe, and comprises specially-commissioned garments by the brands Veronica Beard, Yestadt Millinery, K/LLER Collection, KREWE, Rails, Jibs Life, and Road Twenty-Two. The pieces, curated by fashion entrepreneur Sarah Easley, are priced from $78, (rm324) to US$1,495, with all of the model's royalties from the project being directed to Unidos For Puerto Rico to support the ongoing relief efforts following the destruction wreaked by Hurricane Maria. W Hotels will match the donation.

"Everyone knows what I wear on the runway, in my shoots or on TV, but when I'm not in front of a camera I still curate my look – I spend so much time traveling, what I wear when I'm off duty shapes a lot of my personal style," said Smalls in a statement.

"Joan has incredible passion for luxe travel and fashion, so of course we wanted to give guests the chance to glam up their own jet-setting style," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "The 'Off Duty' Closet is a fabulous opportunity for W to innovate in the fashion space, taking the guest experience beyond the runway".

Smalls has been working with W Hotels since March, when she was named the lifestyle brand's Global Fashion Innovator. She has focused on developing insider guides and lending her industry experience to the brand's global fashion platform.

In addition to taking on the new role for the hospitality brand, Smalls has had a busy 2017, starring in ad campaigns for Michael Kors and Miu Miu, as well as shooting three Vogue covers and taking to the catwalk for Fenty x Puma, Moschino and Tom Ford, amongst many others.

'Off Duty' is now on sale at https://www.whotelsthestore.com. — AFP Relaxnews